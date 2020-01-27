Dr. Benjamin Matthew Horton

  • Updated
Benjamin Horton - pic1
Buy Now

Age 30, Manchester resident

Assistant Director of the Academic Resource Center, Saint Anselm College

Birthplace: Manchester

Family: Wife (Alex), Mother (Susan), Father (Joe), Brother (Brian), Dog (Keefe)

High school: St. Dominic Academy (Auburn, Maine)

College/post grad degrees: Saint Anselm College — Manchester, (B.A. — History); University of Notre Dame — South Bend, Ind. (M.Ed. and ACE Teaching Fellow), University of New Hampshire — Durham, (Ph.D. — Higher Education Leadership and Policy)

What is the best career advice you ever received?

My father, Joe, a retired higher education leader of over 40 years, will often remind me: “It’s all about the students. Focus on doing right by the students, and everything else will work out.”

What motivates you to give back to your community?

As a kid, Manchester was a wonderful place for me to grow up. As a college student at Saint Anselm, it was an incredible place to engage and to challenge myself intellectually and culturally. And now, as an adult, it has been an even better place to start a career and a family. Manchester’s vibrant downtown, rich history, and lively arts, music, and culture scene make me proud to call this city my home. As young professionals and small business owners, who have chosen to stay, work, and play in the Granite State, my wife, Alex, and I, are committed to giving back, to investing in the city, and to making the future bright for the Granite State, and for our home, The Greater Manchester Area.

What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?

Well, at 22 I was a graduate student at the University of Notre Dame, applying to doctoral programs and looking to get my start in the field of higher education. So, I guess I’d say, “Keep going, keep pushing.” Most importantly, though, I think I’d tell myself, “That girl you’ve been dating … She’s the one!”

What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?

Rail. I think Manchester, Nashua, Concord, and the Seacoast would benefit tremendously from being interconnected via rail service. If we could conveniently and affordably take a “ski train” to the North Country, a “beach train” to the Seacoast, and a train to Boston, I think it would make this area even more desirable for young people.Volunteer activities:

Volunteer at Hillsborough County Nursing Home

Service Learning Instructor, Saint Anselm College

Chair, Staff Council, Saint Anselm College

President, Notre Dame Alumni Association Club of New Hampshire

Board of Trustees, St. Joseph Regional Junior High School

Volunteer With Big Brother, Big Sister of NH

Faculty/Staff Advisor Field Hockey and Cross Country Teams, Saint Anselm College

Previously served as an AmeriCorps Vista in St. Petersburg, FL

Last major achievement: Campus Compact for New Hampshire President’s Good Steward Award — For a member of a college/university faculty, administration, or staff who has contributed his or her professional expertise in service to the wider community and who has significantly advanced public service on campus (2019).

Upcoming Event

March 18, 2020 at the Grappone Conference Center, Concord, NH

A reception for the 40 Under Forty Class of 2020 will be held in March. Network with the best and brightest young leaders in our state.

Registration is now open!

Tickets are $45

Register

4:30 - 5:15 pm - VIP Reception

The VIP reception is only open to 2020 class, past recipients and other guests by invitation only

5:15 - 6:00 pm - Cocktail Reception

6:00 - 7:30 pm - Awards Presentation

View the event recap and photos from 2019

Sponsorship

Become a sponsor and be a part of one of the most followed events in New Hampshire. Sponsors receive year round recognition from the nomination process through the special section to the event.  There is no better opportunity for your business to be seen by the most influential Granite Staters. For more information contact Stephanie Baxter at 603-206-7833 or sbaxter@unionleader.com

About

Since its inception in 2002, the New Hampshire Union Leader's annual 40 Under Forty awards have honored more than 720 outstanding Granite Staters making a difference in their communities and professions. Nominations are gathered from across the state and are followed by a reception in March.

Nominations for 2021 will open in April 2020

Guidelines:

  • Candidates should have already contributed significantly to their field, their community and/or the state and should have the potential to do much more in future years.
  • Nominees must not turn 40 before February 1, 2021.
  • Nominees must have lived in the state for the past three years.
  • Candidates may nominate themselves.
  • Previous winners are not eligible.
  • Past nominations that were not selected can be submitted with updated information
  • Selections are not final until announced.
  • The number of nominations received for a person has no bearing on the judging process
  • Additional letters or emails of recommendation will not be accepted
  • DEADLINE: All nominations must be received by October 6, 2019

SUBMIT A NOMINATION

40 Under Forty Sponsors













<]