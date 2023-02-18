Family Medicine Physician and Owner, Pembroke Wellness Center
Birthplace: Pembroke
Family: If there is one thing I have, it’s family: Robbe and Bill (parents), Tiffany and Jon (sister and brother-in-law) and a whole bunch of aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents who are always there to help and cheer me on.
High school: Pembroke Academy
College: Bachelors in Biology — Colby Sawyer College; Doctor of Medicine — Saba University School of Medicine; Residency: New Hampshire Dartmouth Family Medicine
What is the best career advice you ever received?
A precepting physician told me in the beginning of residency “get comfortable being uncomfortable.” Though they were referring to the uncertain practice of medicine, I have found it to be true in all facets of my life. Nothing great has ever come from comfort zones.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
You are never successful single-handedly. I have learned that it has taken a village to get where I am and now it’s my turn to give back to that village.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Don’t be fooled by the status quo. There are always improvements to be made, so if you don’t like something, change it!
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
I may be biased, but access to health care and primary care services. Mentally and physically well people attract more people. By improving access and encouraging these services, it shows people that New Hampshire cares about its residents and their well being.
Volunteer activities: Community Action Program and Homeless Shelter.
Last major achievement: Becoming the owner of Pembroke Wellness Center.