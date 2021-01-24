Age 38, Nashua resident
Chiropractor, Live Free Chiropractic
Birthplace: Lowell, Mass.
Family: Wife, Mary; son, Quint (3); daughter, Juliet (turns 1 in April)
High school: Chelmsford High School
College/post grad degrees: UMass Lowell (B.S.); Life University (Doctorate of Chiropractic)
What is the best career advice you ever received?
When I was a young man, a good friend told me you can’t be scared of life. Neither of us had really accomplished anything at that point but that friend now runs a million-dollar construction business.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
Giving back to others and to my community is where so much of my joy comes from. It’s great to have professional success but true satisfaction always comes from helping others.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
I am happy to say that my 22-year-old self would be unrecognizable from who I am today. I have grown a lot since then. If I had that chance I would tell myself that it’s all about relationships.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
I do not know why anyone would not want to live in New Hampshire. It’s a terrific place to raise a family. It’s safe. There’s lots to do. I love living here.
Volunteer activities: Nashua Soup Kitchen, Boys and Girls Club of Nashua, St. Kathryn’s Parish in Hudson.
Last major achievement: I am not sure I even have a major achievement. I am just trying to string together enough base hits and small wins that when we look back we are farther down the road than where we started.