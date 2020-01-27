Dr. Rachel Fairhurst, EdD

Age 38, Weare resident
8th Grade Mathematics Teacher, Ross A. Lurgio Middle School; Adjunct Professor, SNHU; Private Education Tutor
Birthplace: Concord
Family: Aaron Fairhurst (husband), Tyler and Bryce Poisson (stepsons, 21 and 19), Landon & Mia Fairhurst (son and daughter, 8 and 6), Pamela and Jay Cohen (mom and dad), Stephanie (Cohen) and Carmine Arpaia (sister and brother-in-law)
High school: Manchester High School West
College/post grad degrees: M.Ed in Elementary Education and Special Education, M.Ed in Mathematics for Educators, EdD in General Education
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Believe in what you do and you will do amazing things. The rewards you get from working with students far outweighs any challenges you will face.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
New Hampshire has been a wonderful place to grow up and raise a family, and I hope that giving back to the local community can keep it that way for my children and future generations. I love that the acts of kindness and generosity that I do can help people in so many ways.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Hard work and determination will always pay off. Your friends and family will be your best support system, so lean on them often for help and advice.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
Continue to focus on opportunities for personal and professional growth by hosting and offering networking events, continuing education options, and an emphasis on giving back to the local community. Invest in local education to draw in young families.
Volunteer activities: Organizing holiday food baskets for 35-plus families in Bedford; annual Toys for Tots donation with my family; donations to local animal shelters; helping to organize peanut butter and graham cracker collections in conjunction with Lurgio Middle School and Fueled by Kids; adopted a family through Little Elves of NH; volunteered as team mom for local flag football team; basketball coach for grade 1 and 2 team.
Last major achievement: My last major achievement was earning my doctorate while working a full-time job, two part-time jobs, and raising my children.