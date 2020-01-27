Dr. Rachel Fairhurst, EdD

  • Updated
Rachel Fairhurst - pic1
Buy Now

Age 38, Weare resident

8th Grade Mathematics Teacher, Ross A. Lurgio Middle School; Adjunct Professor, SNHU; Private Education Tutor

Birthplace: Concord

Family: Aaron Fairhurst (husband), Tyler and Bryce Poisson (stepsons, 21 and 19), Landon & Mia Fairhurst (son and daughter, 8 and 6), Pamela and Jay Cohen (mom and dad), Stephanie (Cohen) and Carmine Arpaia (sister and brother-in-law)

High school: Manchester High School West

College/post grad degrees: M.Ed in Elementary Education and Special Education, M.Ed in Mathematics for Educators, EdD in General Education

What is the best career advice you ever received?

Believe in what you do and you will do amazing things. The rewards you get from working with students far outweighs any challenges you will face.

What motivates you to give back to your community?

New Hampshire has been a wonderful place to grow up and raise a family, and I hope that giving back to the local community can keep it that way for my children and future generations. I love that the acts of kindness and generosity that I do can help people in so many ways.

What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?

Hard work and determination will always pay off. Your friends and family will be your best support system, so lean on them often for help and advice.

What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?

Continue to focus on opportunities for personal and professional growth by hosting and offering networking events, continuing education options, and an emphasis on giving back to the local community. Invest in local education to draw in young families.

Volunteer activities: Organizing holiday food baskets for 35-plus families in Bedford; annual Toys for Tots donation with my family; donations to local animal shelters; helping to organize peanut butter and graham cracker collections in conjunction with Lurgio Middle School and Fueled by Kids; adopted a family through Little Elves of NH; volunteered as team mom for local flag football team; basketball coach for grade 1 and 2 team.

Last major achievement: My last major achievement was earning my doctorate while working a full-time job, two part-time jobs, and raising my children.

Upcoming Event

March 18, 2020 at the Grappone Conference Center, Concord, NH

A reception for the 40 Under Forty Class of 2020 will be held in March. Network with the best and brightest young leaders in our state.

Registration is now open!

Tickets are $45

Register

4:30 - 5:15 pm - VIP Reception

The VIP reception is only open to 2020 class, past recipients and other guests by invitation only

5:15 - 6:00 pm - Cocktail Reception

6:00 - 7:30 pm - Awards Presentation

View the event recap and photos from 2019

Sponsorship

Become a sponsor and be a part of one of the most followed events in New Hampshire. Sponsors receive year round recognition from the nomination process through the special section to the event.  There is no better opportunity for your business to be seen by the most influential Granite Staters. For more information contact Stephanie Baxter at 603-206-7833 or sbaxter@unionleader.com

About

Since its inception in 2002, the New Hampshire Union Leader's annual 40 Under Forty awards have honored more than 720 outstanding Granite Staters making a difference in their communities and professions. Nominations are gathered from across the state and are followed by a reception in March.

Nominations for 2021 will open in April 2020

Guidelines:

  • Candidates should have already contributed significantly to their field, their community and/or the state and should have the potential to do much more in future years.
  • Nominees must not turn 40 before February 1, 2021.
  • Nominees must have lived in the state for the past three years.
  • Candidates may nominate themselves.
  • Previous winners are not eligible.
  • Past nominations that were not selected can be submitted with updated information
  • Selections are not final until announced.
  • The number of nominations received for a person has no bearing on the judging process
  • Additional letters or emails of recommendation will not be accepted
  • DEADLINE: All nominations must be received by October 6, 2019

SUBMIT A NOMINATION

40 Under Forty Sponsors













<]