Age 36, Campton resident
Youth Services Director and Substance Misuse Prevention Coordinator, Communities for Alcohol- and Drug-free Youth (CADY)
Birthplace: Hanover, Mary-Hitchcock Memorial Hospital (now Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center)
Family: Husband, John Brochu; daughter, Isabelle Brochu (2 1/2years old); father, Timothy Naro; mother, Debra Naro; brother, Christopher Naro; sister-in-law, Sara Hamilton.
High school: Plymouth Regional High School
College/post grad degrees: Graduate: Plymouth State University, Master of Education Degree; Undergrad: University of New Hampshire, Bachelor of Arts, The Arts: Studio Arts; N.H. Certified Prevention Specialist
What is the best career advice you ever received?
My mother inspired me, as a child, to grow what she called my “struggle muscle.” This advice helped me cope with disappointment, failure, and adversity as a teen and the resiliency it built continues to benefit my life personally and professionally today. I use this strategy often when working with youth because we all face inevitable difficulties. This is important because a strong sense of self, together with healthy coping mechanisms, can enable youth to bounce back stronger from problems and protect them against risky behaviors such as substance misuse.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I care deeply about kids and want to help them learn, grow, and thrive by closing gaps and opening new opportunities for them. When we empower youth with new skills – we build self-confidence. With the challenges so many youth face today, we as adults need to be there for them. Watching youth grow into strong, capable, healthy, and happy young adults is the best reward imaginable.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
You may have a university degree; however, your education is just beginning! Listen and learn from seasoned professionals in the field. Yes, you bring new ideas and energy to the table, which are assets, however, you still have a lot to learn. Ask for help, be confident, be humble, and always be open to new challenges and new possibilities.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
I love New Hampshire. As a native, I believe our state has a lot to offer young professionals and young families: beautiful landscapes including the mountains, lakes, and seacoast; outdoor recreation; excellent education from K-higher education; and small communities where neighbors still know each other and take care of their own. The recent migration to New Hampshire sparked by the pandemic demonstrates the magnetic pull of our small yet mighty state. This speaks to a unique quality of life in New Hampshire – perhaps we should promote our “small town” character more often as it translates to a sense of community.
Volunteer activities: AmeriCorps (full-time/one year); AmeriCorps Vista (full-time/one year).
Last major achievement: My daughter Isabelle!