Age 37, Derry resident
Director of Wellness, New Hampshire Army National Guard
Birthplace: Colchester, Connecticut
Family: Husband, Michael Kamal; and daughter, Autumn Kamal (5)
High school: Bacon Academy in Colchester, Connecticut
College: Bachelor of Arts in Art History and Master of Arts in Historic Preservation
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Make your job match your passion – if you aren’t passionate about what you do for a living, you are wasting valuable time, and time is one of the few commodities we cannot create more of.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I have been raised my entire life to value community – from being a Girl Scout, to a volunteer firefighter, and finally joining the military. Being part of something greater, making a difference to the individual and the whole, is where I have always found my happiness. In the military, I have built schools and hospital clinics for underprivileged communities in El Salvador, have rescued local New Hampshire residents from floods and helped restore power after ice storms, and coordinated the distribution of life saving medical supplies. Being a force of positive change brings joy to my life.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Worry less about what everyone else thinks of you and more about what you think of yourself. Understand that how others act and respond is a reflection of their own inner self, inner turmoil or inner peace, and that you can only control the peace that is within you.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
New Hampshire has so much that is unique to offer – it’s a beautiful state nestled between the mountains and the ocean that bridges the natural environment and the modern conveniences of Boston. The only improvement I could possibly recommend is to make that location even more advantageous by increasing public transportation. Provide rail networks from Boston to Concord and possibly even further north to the mountains. Make it easy to commute between the modern cities and the mountains.
Volunteer activities: Member of the New Hampshire Army National Guard since 2007; volunteer public speaker at the American Legion New Hampshire Boys State and American Legion Girls State in 2022, and Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen award banquet in 2019; volunteer to support events at the Veterans Cemetery.
Last major achievement: Becoming a certified yoga teacher. In March 2022, I finished a 200-hour yoga teacher training program and have begun instructing at a local studio in Hampstead. Allowing others to find a safe place where they can process their thoughts and emotions has been an incredible journey for me.