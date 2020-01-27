Age 29, Concord
Assistant Vice President of Community Relations, CATCH Neighborhood Housing
Birthplace: Oshkosh, Wis.
Family: Mom, Dad, and brother, Sam
High school: Oshkosh West High School
College/post grad degrees: Bachelor of Arts in Communication with minors in Religion and Nonprofit Business Management from Ripon College (Ripon, Wis.)
What is the best career advice you ever received?
If you need help, ask for it. I’ve always been stubborn and self-motivated, but as I get older I’ve realized that nobody is their best without the support of their community. The Concord community has continuously stepped up for me and the organizations I work with, and I am so grateful to the people who continuously provide advice, tough love, their time, ideas, and effort to make all of us better.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I love giving back to the organizations that helped me find my place here! I know first-hand how hard it is to make friends and find your way in a new place as an adult, so I really try to support groups that make that transition easier and connect people in meaningful ways.
On the other hand, even if you’re not directly impacted by an issue, a rising tide lifts all boats, as they say, and I think it’s so important to support the organizations and people that improve our communities. In addition to providing resources for vulnerable populations, someone told me once that nonprofits provide the amenities that make our city a desirable place to live (the arts, workforce housing, maintaining parks and hiking trails, education, quality healthcare) and there are so many great ways to support them.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Even though you don’t have a “path” figured out, you should take this position and move to New Hampshire. You will learn so many valuable lessons and skills, and discover things, places and people you love, because you will allow yourself to take risks and be terrified and go for the unknown. Your parents won’t be too upset, and they’ll eventually realize that they love visiting you anyways!
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
I would not be doing my job if I didn’t make a plug for a more robust housing market for people of all income levels. We need to ensure there’s safe, high-quality rental housing for low- to middle-income people in the workforce, adequate housing for seniors to safely age in place, starter homes for young families and single professionals, and everyone in between! Once we get that right, we can continue to grow our economy and fully appreciate all the reasons we all already love New Hampshire.
Volunteer activities: Chair of the Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) Steering Committee, Leadership Greater Concord Steering Committee, Business Grants Committee of the Concord Chamber, Fundraising Committee for the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness’ Souperfest, Stay Work Play NH monthly blogger and volunteer, Operational Stewardship team manager and choir member at Pilgrim Church in Nashua, Recruiter for the Nashua CROP Walk, occasional cook/volunteer at the Friendly Kitchen as part of CYPN.
Last major achievement: Voted by my peers to be the chair of the CYPN steering committee in October.