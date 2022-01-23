Hilary Holmes Rheaume

Family: Husband, Joseph Rheaume; four sons, Mason Rheaume, Joshua Rheaume, Elliot Rheaume and Alexander Rheaume; a daughter, Isabella Rheaume; and a dog, Oxford Rheaume
High school: Bow High School
College/post grad degrees: Bachelor of Arts (Ohio Wesleyan University) and Juris Doctorate (UNH School of Law)
What is the best career advice you ever received?
My parents always encouraged me to be authentic, stay resilient, work hard and express gratitude. I use these guiding principles in both my professional and personal life.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
In high school, I had the opportunity to participate in a community service trip to El Salvador. During the trip, I developed a friendship with a young woman who told me that she had a dream of becoming a lawyer, but that she would never be able to achieve her dream due to the conflict in her country. This conversation changed my life. From that point forward, I have remained committed to giving back to the community to help people overcome the obstacles that they face on a regular basis to get closer to realizing their dreams.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
I would tell myself to be present, stay focused, and enjoy the journey.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
In the legal profession, New Hampshire law firms are often competing directly with larger law firms in the Boston area to recruit new talent. Unfortunately, we are not able to offer the same starting salary as the Boston law firms, however, we are able to offer a work-life balance that, to most individuals, outweighs any sort of increased salary. As a whole, I think New Hampshire law firms can increase their presence in the Boston market by emphasizing the importance of work-life balance.
Volunteer activities: Chair of the Board of Directors for Woodside School, Inc.; member of the Board of Directors for the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.
Last major achievement: Watching my oldest son, Mason Rheaume, graduate from high school.