Israel Piedra

Attorney, Welts, White & Fountaine, PC; N.H. State Representative, Manchester Ward 2
Birthplace: Milford
Family: Unmarried, no kids
High school: Milford High School
College/post grad degrees: B.A., Bates College (Lewiston, Maine); J.D., Boston College Law School (Newton, Massachusetts)
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Be confident, but stay humble. Do excellent work and the rest will follow.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I don’t like to sit on the sidelines, especially when I feel I have something to contribute. I am also passionate about all of the community activities I participate in – music, law, and politics are all longtime interests of mine. So it is easy to want to stay involved.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Be more frugal – you’ll have to pay back those student loans someday!
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
More affordable housing is a good place to start – both for renting and buying. Young people are being priced out of living in this state, and it’s a real shame. Increasing our stock of affordable housing would also foster diversity in the state, and supply employers with a larger pool of available workers.
Volunteer activities: State Representative – Manchester Ward 2; Manchester City Library Board of Trustees; New Hampshire Association for Justice – Board of Governors; New Hampshire Supreme Court Access to Justice Commission member; Windham Community Concert Band member; We the People – volunteer judge; New Hampshire Bar Association – New Lawyers Committee.
Last major achievement: In May and again in September, I argued before the First Circuit Court of Appeals in a civil rights case that I am handling pro bono on behalf of several disabled state legislators. A final decision is still pending, but I am very proud of our legal team and our clients. At a minimum, we have fought valiantly in a very important and complex legal dispute.