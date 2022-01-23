James Kaklamanos, Ph.D.

Age 35, Nashua resident
Associate Professor of Civil Engineering, Merrimack College
Birthplace: Nashua
Family: Wife, Kristen Kaklamanos; parents, James and Cynthia Kaklamanos; sisters, Christie Conticchio and Alexa Card
High school: Nashua Senior High School, 2004
College/post grad degrees: Ph.D. in Civil and Environmental Engineering, Tufts University, 2012; M.S. in Civil and Environmental Engineering, Tufts University, 2010; and BSCE (summa cum laude) in Civil Engineering, Tufts University, 2008
What is the best career advice you ever received?
My undergraduate academic advisor at Tufts, Dean Kim Knox, once told me, “When you’ve made the right decision, you’ll know it in your gut.” I initially never considered becoming an engineering professor (quite the opposite; my original plan was to become a lawyer!). As my education progressed, I started to realize how much I enjoyed math and science, and I switched my major to civil engineering. Ultimately, you must follow your instincts to help chart your own course, wherever that path may lead.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
During my student days, I was fortunate to benefit from some outstanding teachers, professors, and mentors who helped me discover my calling as an educator and engineer. Now as a professor myself, I have the opportunity to pay this forward. Through my teaching and volunteer efforts, I try to emphasize the importance of engineering in our everyday lives. As an engineer – no matter what you are designing – society depends on the real-world problems that you solve.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
First, you cannot predict where life is going to take you. Keep an open mind, and remember that your interests and passions may evolve over time. Never hesitate to seek out advice from others; the more perspectives you obtain, the better prepared you will be to make a decision that is right for you. Finally, in work and life, make every attempt to surround yourself with positive individuals who want to see you succeed, and who challenge you to become a better person.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
An increased broader awareness of the impeccable quality of life offered by New Hampshire would help recruit and retain more young professionals to the Granite State. Local schools, colleges, and universities are also instrumental in this effort. There are not many other places where you can hike a 4,000-footer during the day, and then eat a freshly caught seafood dinner next to the ocean that same evening. I could never envision living anywhere else!
Volunteer activities: Outside of the classroom at Merrimack College, I am currently a faculty advisor to our engineering honor society, and I have also advised Merrimack’s student chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers. I have worked to develop and implement a tutoring and mentoring program for first-year students majoring in engineering and computer science, with the goal of promoting student achievement and retention in these fields. More broadly, I have been involved in several professional organizations and journals, and I am currently a member of a U.S. Geological Society working group tasked with improving the National Seismic Hazard Model in the eastern U.S.; this model will ultimately be incorporated into building codes that will influence structural design across the country, including here in New Hampshire.
Last major achievement: Last year, I had the privilege of serving as the lead guest editor on a special section of the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America on advances in earthquake site response estimation. This research focused on improving our understanding of earthquake ground motion hazards, working toward the goal of reducing the loss of life and property during earthquakes. In March, I will be presented with an Early Career Educator Award by the U.S. Universities Council on Geotechnical Education and Research. This honor reflects my primary duty and passion – teaching engineering students at Merrimack College. It is incredibly rewarding to be a part of my students’ evolution from undergraduates into young professionals, help them discover their academic or career goals, or simply make a difference.