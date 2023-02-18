Director of Commercial Real Estate, Brady Sullivan Properties
Birthplace: Nashua
Family: Emily (wife), Miles (brother), Susan Sanford Tobin (mother), James Tobin (father)
High School: Hollis Brookline High School
College: Bachelor’s Degree, Colby Sawyer College (New London)
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Find great mentors as early in your career as possible. I had someone take a chance on me as a 21-year-old intern, and their mentorship had a lasting impact. I have since been fortunate to learn from some of the top performers and community leaders in the New Hampshire real estate industry.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
New Hampshire has afforded me countless opportunities throughout my life. I think the sense of community and camaraderie is one of the most attractive things about our great state, and community involvement aids in the continuation of opportunity for future generations.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Trust the timing of your life. Establish long-term goals but focus on enjoying the process of achieving them.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
I genuinely don’t see how it could be any more attractive! Immense opportunity across countless industries, quality of life/cost of living, strong school systems and communities. Mountains. Beaches. Proximity to Boston. Tax free.
Volunteer Activities: Founder, 1623 Foundation. 1623 Foundation is a Giving Group, the mission of which is to optimize the process through which the New Hampshire Seacoast’s like-minded individuals can connect and expand their social and professional networks while simultaneously impacting hyper-local nonprofit organizations in a direct, tangible capacity. Co-Chair, International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) N.H. Next-Gen Committee. Board of Advisors, Stay Work Play New Hampshire. Member, Nashua Downtown Improvement Committee.
Last major achievement: Co-founding the 1623 Foundation last summer, which had been in the works for quite some time. We are a group of New Hampshire Seacoast-based individuals who are collectively helping to advance the missions of local nonprofit organizations through surprise fundraising and exposure.