Janelle Gorman

Family: Husband, Jeff; two girls, Reagan (7) and Reese (4)
High school: Goffstown High School
College/post grad degrees: Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Accounting with a minor in Economics from the University of New Hampshire, Durham
What is the best career advice you ever received?
“Go for it!” Your comfort zone is a dangerously sticky place to be, never stay in it for too long. It’s incredible what you can hustle to achieve if you put in the work to stay one step out of it.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I want to see our community be strong and successful. The only way to do that is for community members to jump in and get to work! We need to build it up together. I’m happy to be a part of that. I also just love connecting with people, so giving back allows me to make more connections, support those around me, and improve the place I call home.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Learning is a life-long endeavor, and you have plenty of time to do a lot of it! Ask questions, make connections, surround yourself with great people, and stay curious. This is great advice at any age, but my 22-year-old self wasn’t as patient as she should’ve been.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
Innovation! I love to see the technology and startup companies in New Hampshire. Innovation and business growth drive huge improvements in our state. I also think it would be more attractive to young professionals if it felt more connected, removing the stigma of New Hampshire as “far away.”
Volunteer activities: Audit Committee of Catholic Charities; Board Member of Stay Work Play.
Last major achievement: I am proud to have been a key contributor in the Dyn acquisition by Oracle and lead on the TRM Microwave acquisition by Arcline Investment Management. Being involved in merger and acquisition transactions is incredibly exciting and a great achievement for successful entrepreneurs. I love to be a part of it.