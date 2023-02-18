College: Norwich University (BA in English / BA in History); Juris Doctorate from University of New Hampshire School of Law
What is the best career advice you ever received?
You’ll learn more by trying and failing than you ever will by trying and succeeding.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
My main focus on giving back revolves around coaching high school lacrosse. I remember how awkward those years were for me and how coaches and mentors were paramount in me winding up where I am today. In my opinion, competitive team sports are really important in developing into a well-rounded person. They help teach life lessons like the importance of physical fitness, dealing with adversity, and learning how to work with others.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Take any job that will have you, it doesn’t matter where it is. When you’re starting out it’s more important to build a diverse resume and meet the right people than to find the “perfect” job straight out of school. I’m on my third legal job since graduating law school and passing the Bar in 2014, and each one of those helped me figure out, not only what I wanted to do with my career, but also what I DON’T want to do, which can be equally important.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
I doubt I’ll be the only one to put this, but affordable housing. A starter home in the southern part of the state that would have been affordable on a single income five or six years ago simply doesn’t exist right now.
Volunteer activities: Assistant JV Coach for the Merrimack High School Lacrosse Team; Chair of the N.H. Juvenile Parole Board; Planning Committee Member for the Attorney General’s Conference on Partnering for a Future without Violence.
Last major achievement: Being appointed as the Chair of the Juvenile Parole Board by Governor Sununu.