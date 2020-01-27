Jason Nickola - pic1
Age 32, Derry

Director of Technical Services, Pulsar Security

Birthplace: Lowell, Mass.

Family: My wife Melissa is all I could hope for in a partner and best friend. I owe a great deal of whatever success I’ve had to her support and the life we are building together. My son William is as active, stubborn, curious, and sweet a 20-month-old as there is. I love being a dad and can’t wait to meet our daughter in a few months.

High school: Alvirne High School (2005)

College/post grad degrees: Cybersecurity & Information Assurance, Western Governors University

What is the best career advice you ever received?

To focus less on head-down grinding and more on people, the larger communities I’m a part of, and what I can do to help.

What motivates you to give back to your community?

I’ve been so thankful for and fortunate to have had the many relationships, resources, and opportunities which have allowed hard work and passion to make a difference in my career. Not everyone has access to the same opportunities, though, and I love helping to foster talent and passion which might have otherwise gone unrealized.

What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?

Be more comfortable with failure and living at the edges of your comfort zone; that is where the best things in life will come from.

What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?

Encouraging more growth-phase businesses to start and stay in New Hampshire would go a long way toward creating the kinds of opportunities young professionals are attracted to. There are people working to make this happen and I think we’re headed in the right direction.

Volunteer activities: Executive Director, TechRamp; Organizer, BSidesNH Conference; Workforce Development Committee, NH Tech Alliance.

Last major achievement: Starting TechRamp this past year to help those with non-standard backgrounds move into technical roles is the one that is the most important to me. More recently, I was recognized by the SANS Institute as a CyberGuardian for both offensive and defensive security.

