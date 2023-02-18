Age 37, Dunbarton resident
Medical Director/Owner, The Alchemy Clinic — Medical Aesthetic & Wellness Practice
Birthplace: Greenwich, Connecticut
Family: Parents: Paul & Lisa Modzeleski — owners of Sentry Roofing; husband: Andrew Fleming; children: Calahan and Sullivan
High school: Goffstown High School
College: Undergraduate: Simmons College, BSN; Post graduate: University of New Hampshire, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC degree
What is the best career advice you ever received?
I learned from an early age that nothing in life is given, and rewards are rarely achieved without taking risks. This “knowing” has been the mantra that has pushed me to do more, be more, learn more, and dream more. It was the mantra that gave me the courage to say yes when others were saying no; and it was the mantra that gave me the strength to seek out opportunities despite the fear of failure or rejection.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
Through global travel experiences and nearly two decades caring for patients I have witnessed human suffering on many different levels. This has made me keenly aware of my own life’s blessings and has fostered a passion for giving, equity, and genuine connection building. Life’s successes are rarely achieved alone, and I believe that we have the power to create, grow, and leave our footprint when we focus more on others than ourselves.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Never underestimate your potential. Seek out opportunities that challenge you and make you uncomfortable. And remember, no one is you, and that is your superpower.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
New Hampshire is definitely an attractive state to live in, but we need our young professionals to not just want to live here, but to want to work here as well! Easy accessibility to Boston via train, more affordable housing, competitive salaries, and community engagement would undoubtedly open doors to young professionals.
Volunteer activities: Vice President of Aesthetic Medical Providers of New Hampshire (AMPNH).
Last major achievement: In December 2022 my husband and I took one of the biggest risks of our life and purchased a historic property here in New Hampshire. Since that time my vision for The Alchemy Clinic has come to life and embodies everything I have worked so hard for. This carefully curated space is redefining medical aesthetics through its best practice standards, patient education, relationship building, and treatments that focus on optimal results and patient safety. There are pivotal moments in life that redirect our future and redefine our purpose, and this was one of them.