Jesse T. Lore

Jesse Lore - pic1
Age 38, Portsmouth

Vice President of Sales and Service, MobilityWorks

Birthplace: Concord

Family: Melissa (wife), Ruby (daughter, 11), Jackson (Son, 9), Bandit (Dog)

High school: Londonderry High School

College/post grad degrees: NYU, B.A.

What is the best career advice you ever received?

I have been lucky to have so many great mentors in my professional life. But one supervisor told me, when I was struggling at a previous job: “Jobs will come and go. Make sure you always take care of your family and yourself first.”

What motivates you to give back to your community?

My Unitarian Universalist faith has taught me that all people have worth and deserve dignity, and to respect the interdependent web of all existence. Our world has so many troubles and there is so much suffering. The reason we are here is to make the world a better place and bring peace and justice to our fellow human beings.

What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?

Follow your heart, listen to your gut, work as hard as you can, and be receptive, thoughtful and kind. Everything else will take care of itself.

What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?

Housing and urban planning that promotes population density with multi-modal transportation options to provide more opportunities to connect with people. Collaboration promotes innovation, which drives excitement and economic development.Volunteer activities: State Coordinating Council (SCC) for Community Transportation, New Hampshire Businesses for Social Responsibility – Measure What Matters Committee. South Church UU – active member. Assistant Hockey Coach – Exeter House League; Assistant Baseball Coach – Portsmouth Little League. Band leader: Rock Street, the Seacoast’s only family friendly hip-hop band.

Last major achievement: TEDx Portsmouth speaker, September 2019. Moderator and Organizer – Statewide forum on Transportation Network Companies, Accessible Taxi Service, and Public Transportation (January 2020).

<]