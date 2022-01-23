Jillian Montmarquet

Family: Husband, Jay Montmarquet; daughters, Myah (10) and Brenna (8); parents, Don and Donna Sargent; siblings, Leah Morrissey and Alex Sargent
High school: Wilton Lyndeborough Cooperative High School
College/post grad degrees: Plymouth State University, B.S. Business Management (Human Resources option) with a double minor in Economics and Communication
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Meet people where they are at. Evolving into a leader requires not only efficiency, grit and business acumen but more importantly an understanding of people. Doing so requires placing value on the whole person, their skillsets, growth potential, career aspirations, personal interests etc., and making the commitment to meet them right there.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
My family has been blessed with many role models who have demonstrated a care for people and community in even the smallest of daily routines. Helping to shape a more people-focused world, as a role model for my own children, is an honor.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Be authentic. Always rely on your passion and values to guide your decisions, others will notice and success will follow.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
Opportunities for growth. Most graduates look to larger markets that are more saturated with employment opportunities. Hybrid/remote work arrangements may provide some momentum allowing the state to highlight its natural beauty as a work perk.
Volunteer activities: Licensed Foster Parent, 2018-20; Touchstone Farm, Volunteer – Disabled Riding Program, 2018-present; N.H. Businesses for Social Responsibility, Member end Keynote, 2018-present; N.H. Governor’s Recovery Friendly Workplace, member and panelist, 2019-present; Best Buddies Champion, 2021.
Last major achievement: Leading the talent strategy, focused on retention of staff and ultimately client experience as an essential business, through a pandemic while developing a post-pandemic talent plan that would require a significant increase in staff despite the labor market challenges created by the pandemic itself.