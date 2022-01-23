Do what you love. Since I learned about the stock market in high school I’ve been passionate about investing, and it makes my job a lot of fun for me. I continue to learn and strive to continuously improve at my craft every day.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I was born and raised in New Hampshire, moved around a bit, and I couldn’t be happier to have landed in Portsmouth. It is simply the greatest quality of life I could imagine – I can walk to work, bike to the beach, do a day trip to hike or snowboard, and we’re surrounded by lots of great friends, shops, and restaurants.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Spend as much time and money traveling as possible. Life is short; take advantage of being able to see the world as much as you can.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
I think New Hampshire is very attractive to young professionals. In the Seacoast, housing costs are high, which pushes some young talent away, so solving that problem would help. There is lots of large scale development, but smaller projects move more slowly. More jobs in the industries which young professionals are attracted to would be a help as well. Industries such as technology and life sciences are creating lots of jobs and we should ensure we have the talent available to make New Hampshire an attractive place to start businesses in those industries, as the broader economic benefits will be significant.
Volunteer activities: Boston Regional Advisory Board for One Love Foundation.