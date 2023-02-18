Age 38, Milford resident
Director of Procurement and Merchandising, Associated Grocers of New England
Birthplace: Nashua
Family: Wife, Val; son, Cameron (7); daughter, Riley (5); and son, Callan (3)
High school: Nashua High School
College: B.S. in Business from Keene State College
What is the best career advice you ever received?
A mentor of mine once told me, “You should work to live, not live to work.” At first, I didn’t truly understand it as I was so career focused, and it wasn’t until I started a family and experienced other life moments that I understood what he really meant. Another great mentor of mine instilled “people first,” which is something I try to embody as a leader every day. Lastly, nothing can be done alone, surround yourself with people who will challenge and support you.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
My dad was a youth sports coach for decades in Nashua while I was growing up, and I saw the impact he had on kids and their families for many years to follow. My hope is to have the same impact on others, the town, and the community as he had. Also, I’m fortunate to work for a great company in the food industry who has strong relationships with the NH Food Bank, and the work we do as a company to give back to the community is truly inspiring. It makes me want to continuously get more involved and have a greater impact.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Be patient, things won’t happen as quickly as you want, and they won’t happen the way you expect them to. Take risks, travel, make mistakes. You’re young, you have time.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
Job opportunities may have been a hindrance in the past, and now with so many remote work positions available we may see that change. Recent graduates and young leaders want to live in a place where they can build a network of friends and colleagues, have access to events, arts and sports, as well as a fun and safe nightlife. Young families want affordable housing, access to childcare, stronger school systems, and a great community.
Volunteer activities: Youth sports coach (basketball, baseball, flag football); tournament director of The CamBam Open.
Last major achievement: I founded The CamBam Open, a Jimmy Fund Golf Tournament in Amherst, which in its first two years has raised $136,000 for pediatric cancer research and family and patient care. However, I’m incredibly proud of the family my wife and I have created, and that by far is my biggest achievement.