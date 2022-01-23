John L. Ward

Founder and Managing Attorney, Ward Law Group, PLLC
Birthplace: Littleton
Family: Wife, Jeanette Ward; kids, Madison Ward (12), Jack Ward (9) and Adeline Ward (5); parents, Brien and Connie Ward; siblings, Brennan Ward and Colby Dawle; grandparents, John and Kathleen (Kay) Ward and Marcel and Jean Cloutier
High school: Littleton High School
College/post grad degrees: University of New Hampshire, Cum Laude 2006; Franklin Pierce Law Center (Daniel Webster Scholar’s Program), 2010
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Don’t complain; do something about it.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
It’s in my DNA. My parents and grandparents were very active in the community and preached the importance of giving back.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Grow your hair out because you aren’t going to have it for much longer.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
New Hampshire is already very attractive to young professionals. Our political leaders have always supported young professionals with a pro-business tax structure and avoided unnecessary regulations. We also remain a great place to raise a family.
Volunteer activities: North Manchester Hooksett Little League, Board Member; Polaris Charter School, Board Member; Pro Responsibility Non-Profit, Board Member; N.H. Bar Association Lawyer Referral Program, Board Member; Cashin Senior Center, Board Member.
Last major achievement: Starting my law firm. My dream had always been to have my own law firm. A few years ago, I took the plunge with a few staff members and one other attorney. Since that time, we have tripled in size and have opened several offices throughout the state. I’m blessed to have a wonderful family, great staff and mentors who have helped me along the way.