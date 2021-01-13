Age 39, Goffstown resident

Chief Development Officer, Easterseals NH

Birthplace: Queens, N.Y.

Family: Wife, Stephanie; son, Owen (10) and daughter, Molly (8); mom, Margaret, and dad, Todd; sister, Meaghan, twin brother, Jonathan, and brother, Matthew

High school: Trinity High School, Manchester

College/post grad degrees: B.A. in Business, Saint Anselm College; MBA Southern New Hampshire University

What is the best career advice you ever received?

Keep your head down and work hard.

What motivates you to give back to your community?

We live in the greatest state in the country, and it’s in large part because of the generosity of the people who live here. I believe giving back is doing our part to keep our community strong.

What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?

Surround yourself with people who have the same values and work ethic as you. Find someone to push you to achieve more than you think you can. Don’t find a job, find a passion. Make real, heartfelt connections and the rest will fall into place.

What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?

I think New Hampshire is a great place for young professionals. The growth the state has seen over the past 10-plus years has been tremendous. There is something for all young professionals, you just have to find it.

Volunteer activities: Goffstown Junior Baseball Board of Directors and coach; Saint Benedict Academy Advisory Board; basketball coach; annual auction chair, Saint Raphael Parish Christmas Festival Committee.

Last major achievement: My last major achievement would be raising my children. Now 8 and 10 years old, I could not be more proud of the kind, caring and considerate people they are becoming, and what wonderful kids they are.

About

Since its inception in 2002, the New Hampshire Union Leader's annual 40 Under Forty awards have honored more than 720 outstanding Granite Staters making a difference in their communities and professions. Nominations are gathered from across the state and are followed by a reception in March.

Guidelines:

  • Candidates should have already contributed significantly to their field, their community and/or the state and should have the potential to do much more in future years.
  • Nominees must not turn 40 before February 1, 2021.
  • Nominees must have lived in the state for the past three years.
  • Candidates may nominate themselves.
  • Previous winners are not eligible.
  • Past nominations that were not selected can be submitted with updated information
  • Selections are not final until announced.
  • The number of nominations received for a person has no bearing on the judging process
  • Additional letters or emails of recommendation will not be accepted
