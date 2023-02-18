Superintendent, Hillsborough County Department of Corrections
Birthplace: College Point, New York
Family: My 2-legged and 4-legged family members are the backbone of my life.
High school: Bow High School/The Tilton School
College: Moravian College
What is the best career advice you ever received?
In order to obtain success you cannot be afraid to fail. When making a decision, you have to trust your gut. Very simply, “you treat people how you want to be treated.”
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I want to make a positive impact on every individual’s life, while inspiring and leading people around me to do the same. It is important to make a difference no matter how small or big it is. People need to see someone who cares, somebody that’s always there to support them no matter what situation they find themselves in, no matter how bad that situation is. Our community as a whole needs to be there to ensure others are provided the resources they need for themselves to be better and productive members of the community. It is important to just do the right thing.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Stay focused, take advantage of any opportunity that comes your way, don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and when the door opens run right through it. Continue to do the right thing always no matter how hard that right thing is.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
New Hampshire already has what young professionals need and want. Young professionals don’t just move to places because of the jobs they work – it’s about what the state has to offer and what it represents. Whether it’s at the farthest point north in Pittsburg or to Southern New Hampshire – people are proud to say they are from here. New Hampshire has great recreational activities – you can go from a day walking in the city to the next day being in the most remote location enjoying outdoor activities surrounded by the amazing landscape this state has to offer in every season. This allows for young professionals to make a difference, do great work and still maintain a work/life balance. It’s about sharing and enjoying all the state has to offer.
Volunteer activities: ChaD Battle of the Badges participant (baseball); Salvation Army Concord – Advisory Board member; VFW Post lifetime member.
Last major achievement: Being appointed as the Superintended of the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections.