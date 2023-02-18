College: BA from Messiah College (‘07), MBA from SNHU (‘13)
What is the best career advice you ever received?
“Early to bed, early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise.” – Benjamin Franklin. In other words – be disciplined, work hard, and learn how to prioritize.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I believe tomorrow will be better than today. Individuals and communities that are generous and serve each other make that vision happen.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Find the right spouse. Having the right partner to do life together makes all the difference.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
New Hampshire should market itself as the best place to raise a family, especially in the Northeast. Prioritize economic freedom and entrepreneurship, strong education, low crime, and preserve our beautiful outdoors. I am a boomerang New Hampshire resident. I left the state for college and started my career in Philadelphia. It was a great experience in other parts of the country, but after returning I realized what a special place New Hampshire is.
Volunteer activities: Make-A-Wish NH (board of directors 2015 – 2022, board chair 2020 – 2022, annual Breakfast of Wishes table captain 2012 – current); Adult and Teen Challenge of NH (annual golf tournament planning committee 2020 – current).
Last major achievement: I am always working on the next one.