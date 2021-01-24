Age 39, Concord resident
Shareholder and Director, Orr & Reno, Professional Association
Birthplace: Greenville, Maine
Family: Husband, Bill; son, Emerson; step-daughter, Hannah; and step-son, Eli
High school: Greenville High School (Maine)
College/post grad degrees: Boston University, B.A, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Suffolk University Law School, J.D.
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Become a “go-to” person. Find and focus on a professional specialty that interests you and that is highly suited to your own skill set. Develop your expertise and then share it with the world.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I am immensely inspired by the time, energy, and resources I see my community neighbors contribute to our city and state, and the truly wonderful things they are able to achieve. I do my best to emulate the amazing example that they set.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
You cannot do it all on your own. Build a team of trusted advisors around you who know the things you do not know, or who may think differently about the things you think you know and learn from them.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
New Hampshire is such a great place to work, play and – especially – to raise a family! It sells itself in so many ways. Additional housing options and networking opportunities would be helpful in attracting and retaining young professionals in New Hampshire.
Volunteer activities: Advisory Board Member, University of New Hampshire CEO & Family Enterprise Center; Founding Board Member, Association for Corporate Development; Executive Committee, Provisors (Manchester Group); Former Concord Region Advisory Board Member, Child & Family Services of New Hampshire (now known as Waypoint) (2014-18).
Last major achievement: Helping my family members through several significant health crises, while making 2020 the most productive professional year of my career.