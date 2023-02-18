Police Officer and Mental Health & Wellness Coordinator, Manchester Police Department
Birthplace: Concord
Family: My wife Krystle and I have 4 amazing boys
High school: Pembroke Academy
College: University of New Hampshire – Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Do your job; do so quietly and humbly. If there is a specialty unit, division or assignment that you would like, put in for it!
What motivates you to give back to your community?
Having a sense of purpose, viewing my community, employer and coworkers as my family. In my role as a police officer and Mental Health & Wellness Coordinator, I see our community members and my fellow employees on their worst day. The most motivating aspect of my job is working constructively with our state/city leaders and community-based support service partners to ensure that the residents, businesses, visitors and employees of the city of Manchester are thriving together.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
It is not as difficult as they tell you. Work hard, treat everyone as you would like to be treated, never be afraid of not knowing the answer or how to do something. Always be willing to learn the answer or a new skill.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
I feel that New Hampshire has everything to offer that a young professional could be looking for. No matter where you live in the state, you are practically 45 minutes away from anything: mountains, ocean, the largest city north of Boston! New Hampshire is the type of state that you can remain as active or as private as you would like. Professional, personal and recreational opportunities are endless.
Volunteer activities: New Hampshire Police Association — Board of Directors & Legislative Committee; State of New Hampshire’s Commission to Study incidents of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in First Responders – Commission Member; New Hampshire Department of Justice Crisis Intervention Advisory Board – Board Member; City of Concord Parks & Recreation — Youth Soccer Program Coach.
Last major achievement: 2021 Manchester Police Officer of the Year.