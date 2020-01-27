Kali S. Dore

Age 29, Laconia resident

Assistance Program Coordinator, Newfound Regional High School

Birthplace: Concord

Family: My 2-year-old dog, Bleu

High school: Laconia High School, 2008

College/post grad degrees: Coastal Carolina University Bachelors 2012; Plymouth State University Masters 2016, Certificate in Addiction Treatment 2017

What is the best career advice you ever received?

“If you have a job you love you’ll never have to work a day in your life.” I always knew I wanted to be a counselor. It was a long, hard road getting here but getting to do something I love and am passionate about — it’s all worth it.

What motivates you to give back to your community?

The kids. My students.

What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?

Keep pushing. It’s so worth it.

What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?

Affordable housing and more job opportunities with tuition reimbursement options.

Volunteer activities: NH Humane Society; therapy dog program; various after-school(s) activities.

Last major achievement: Opening our school’s first care closet.

