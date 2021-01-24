Age 37, Lebanon resident
Owner, Scratch Supply Co.; Executive Director, UVGEAR
Birthplace: Columbus, Ohio
High school: Worthington Kilbourne High School, Worthington, Ohio
College/post grad degrees: B.A. in Classical Languages & Cultures, Dartmouth College; M.A. & Ph.D. (ABD) in Comparative Literary & Cultural Studies, University of Connecticut
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Do everything to the best of your ability, and release expectations about the outcome.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I think that when you become aware of a need in your community that isn’t being met or something that could be improved, you have an obligation to do what you can to meet that need or make that change. Our communities are our home; if we won’t take care of our home, who will?
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Just because you’re on a course now doesn’t mean that’s the course you have to stay on forever.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
More young people showing up and making long-term commitments to their communities. We’ll carve out our own culture and create the things we want to see here. New Hampshire is full of career and small business opportunities, welcoming towns and cities for young families, and allows for a healthy lifestyle with ready access to the outdoors. More and more young people are starting to discover the many benefits that New Hampshire has to offer.
Volunteer activities: My position as the Executive Director of UVGEAR (Upper Valley Giving Emergency Aid and Resources), a no-barrier organization that provides emergency material support to individuals experiencing homelessness in the Upper Valley, is volunteer work. That work ranges from long-range organizational planning to day-to-day operations and distribution of aid.
I am also a Lebanon City Councilor, and serve as the representative to the Arts & Culture and Heritage Commissions in that capacity. I serve on the boards of Twin Pines Housing Trust, the Lebanon Library Foundation, Revels North, and was recently named the co-chair of the Upper Valley Democrats.
Last major achievement: The end of 2020 was full of challenges. In my case, those were the demands of running a local yarn shop that functions not only as one of the flagship small businesses of historic downtown Lebanon but as a community hub; the reality of navigating the management of emergency services to the unhoused population at a time when public health concerns necessitated the closing of the area’s only seasonal shelter, and the rigors of the municipal budget process during an unprecedented pandemic. With that in mind, I would say that my last major achievement was finding the time to sit on the couch and pet my dogs.