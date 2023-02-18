Family: My husband, Garth Corriveau, and my four children Heath (8), Beau (7), Quinn (4) and Tess (2)
High school: Cumberland High School, Cumberland, Rhode Island
College: Wheaton College, Norton, Mass.
What is the best career advice you ever received?
At my first organizing job, my boss had a mantra: “You get what you ask for and not much of what you don’t.” Asking for what I want and need professionally has not always been easy, but it has served me well as a woman in politics, and as a working mother with a demanding job. Sometimes you just need to make the hard ask.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
Seeing the power of action. I am lucky in my job to work with some amazing coalitions, and supporting organizations who come together for a common goal is a great way to see how collaboration can be a catalyst for change. And as an individual, choosing to take action can make a difference. I always tell my kids when they get out of the car to go to school, “Be the reason someone smiles today.” We all have that power of kindness that can make a positive impact on someone.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
It’s OK to not have everything mapped out right now. Explore, take chances, and your path will be there when you are ready!
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
More family-oriented community events and supportive infrastructure. Family groups, weekly social activities, easy ways of connecting families with children to one another and consistent activities for them to do together.
Volunteer activities: Board member and Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee Interim Chair for the ACLU of New Hampshire. Parent volunteer for Mill Falls Charter School.
Last major achievement: Professionally, I was incredibly proud to support the work of local election officials and voting rights advocates to ensure a successful 2022 midterm election and empower new leaders who are working to promote voting rights. Personally, being a working mom with four children makes every day a success!