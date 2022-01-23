Katelyn Comeau

College/post grad degrees: BS in Biology from Worcester Polytechnic Institute; PharmD from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Great advice that I aspire to follow is: “Build yourself into a learning machine.” Continuing to learn and grow in my profession sparks joy and passion for what I do. It also helps me become the best pharmacist that I can be for my patients and for my colleagues. I take this advice daily by challenging myself to ask questions and seek new knowledge.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
What motivates me to give back are my parents and the sacrifices that they made to allow me to be where I am today. I could never have accomplished what I have if it weren’t for their selflessness and support. It is because of their example that I try my best to give back to my community.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Knowing now what 2020 brought to the state of international travel, I would definitely tell myself to travel more while possible! I spent many of my early adult years focusing on my education and career, so I am longing for the day when I can start adventuring again.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
As a New Hampshire native, I feel that there are so many reasons that young professionals should come here to live and work. New Hampshire offers incredible outdoor activities, both rural and city living, and a unique opportunity to make a big difference by being part of such a small state. However, I think that continuing to support high-quality higher education, specifically in STEM fields, will help bring more young professionals to New Hampshire.