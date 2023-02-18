Title I Reading Supervisor, Webster School, Manchester School District
Birthplace: St. Marys, Ohio
Family: Mike, Charlie (11), Quinn (9) and our pup Millie
High school: St. Marys Memorial High School — Go Roughriders!
College: Ohio University — Bachelor of Science in Education; Walden University — MS in Education — Elementary Reading and Literacy
What is the best career advice you ever received?
To listen to all voices. In education there are many voices, but the most important ones are those of our students and families. Communicating with them frequently builds trusting relationships between our schools and our community and in return benefits the students in our schools.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
Growing up in a small town in Ohio, being involved in the community was the only option. Raising our children in a city that was not yet my own forced me to find ways to be engaged. This led me to mainly volunteer in areas that were connected to my children. They are why I volunteer. Working in the Manchester School District and chairing Manchester Proud has allowed me a unique perspective of what our students may need from our community. I think sometimes we forget how narrow or broad our communities can be and that it is vital to be connected in whatever capacity we can. We need to offer our students a community they want to return to and be an active part of.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Katie, do not ever undervalue yourself. Knowing your worth and communicating it can get you wherever you want to be in life!
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
New Hampshire has much to offer, and to me it isn’t about how to make our state more attractive, but how to showcase communities that are the right fit for these young professionals. We chose Manchester for proximity to family, a wonderful public school, arts, local restaurants and shops, as well as a great neighborhood. Spending time in different parts of the state can open your eyes to the wonderful offerings New Hampshire has.
Volunteer activities: Manchester Proud – Council Chair; Girls on the Run – site coordinator and coach; Webster Girls Basketball coach; Webster School PTO Board; North Soccer coach.
Last major achievement: Being part of the Manchester Proud Community Planning Group who wrote the Manchester School District’s Strategic Plan in conjunction with our community.