Age 39, Manchester resident

Executive Director, Community Development Finance Authority

Birthplace: Francestown

Family: Theo (Husband), Theo Korley (6), and Sarafina (4)

High school: Manchester Central High School

College/post grad degrees: Bachelor of Arts degree in Policy Studies and Geography from Syracuse University

What is the best career advice you ever received?

Put time into a career that does good, balance your ambition with the positive impact of your career to find a successful and positive path.

What motivates you to give back to your community?

My community and civic leadership begins in my neighborhood, I am involved in our local church and my son’s school. I believe that our institutions are reflections of us and I look to support them in fulfilling their missions. I believe in creating open, supportive accesses to our institutions and I look to engage in projects and initiatives that provide connections and resources to a student or a new community member. My civic leadership has focused on trying to add value with institutions that have a significant impact on our state. I believe in advancing equity through institutional and policy changes and I believe that to understand change requires data so I have looked to gain expertise in that area. Data and institutional systems are emerging as a connecting factor across my leadership both at CDFA and in my community.

What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?

My grandfather told me to live a life with as few regrets as possible and I try to live my life with few regrets. Try to live in the moment while making a path that you are proud of and DO GOOD. Try traveling as much as possible (especially out of the country), read a good book (recently I purchased at the Bookery – Manchester “Unsheltered” by Kingsolver) and take the extra time to build strong relationships with your mentor, your kids and your neighbors.

“The quality, not the longevity, of one’s life is what is important.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.

What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?

New Hampshire is at a crossroad; we have the opportunity to build on recent successes to create a comprehensive, collaborative growth strategy that provides opportunities for more people and more communities. Get to know our great communities, make them even stronger, more vibrant, resilient places.

Volunteer activities: Community Development Advisory Council for the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston; the Endowment for Health Race and Equity Advisory workgroup; Governing Council of Housing Action NH; and Chair of the Allard Center Advisory Board and the Board of Trustees for The Granite YMCA.

Last major achievement: Continued service at CDFA for eight years and now leading the organization as its Executive Director.

