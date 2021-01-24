Age 31, Salem resident
Senior Marketing Coordinator, Lavallee Brensinger Architects
Birthplace: Methuen, Mass.
Family: Beth and Rick Papplardo, Eric, Ashley and Nico Pappalardo, Jay Pappalardo, Patrick, Hayleigh, Hannah and Jacob Lambert and, too many aunts, uncles, and cousins to mention!
High school: Salem High School (2007)
College/post grad degrees: New England School of Communications, Husson University (B.S. in Communications, 2011); Southern New Hampshire University (MBA, TBD)
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Choose a career that you genuinely enjoy, your heart has to be in it! You spend too much time at work to not love what you do. NEVER stop learning. Check your ego at the door, learning opportunities are everywhere. Everyone you meet regardless of age, years of experience or job title can teach you something, you just need to be open to it.
What motivates you to give back to the community?
I believe you should “be the change you wish to see in the world.” Contributing to your community in even the smallest way can lead to big results, especially at a local level. If you think something could be better, roll up your sleeves and do what you can to change it. The beauty of contributing to your community is regardless of age, sex, political affiliation, social, economic background, profession, etc., you can make a difference. ANYONE can make a difference.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
DON’T STRESS. Whatever it is, you’ll figure it out. You’ve never not figured it out, so the odds are in your favor!
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
Easy access to hiking, mountains, beaches and lakes, all while you are in driving distance to major airports and cities, it is easy to see what attracts young professionals to New Hampshire – the challenge is to retain young professionals. As a whole we need to continue to attract businesses, provide affordable housing options, focus on student loan repayment programs and affordable childcare.
Volunteer activities: TEDxAmoskeagMillyard (Co-Organizer), Manchester Young Professionals – Advisory Board (Member), Manchester Young Professionals – Community Engagement Committee (Co-Chair), Big Brothers, Big Sisters of NH (Big Sister), Manchester Police Athletic League MPAL (Board Member), New England School of Communications, Husson University – Advisory Board (Member)
Last major achievement: Joining the Board of the Manchester Police Athletic League (MPAL).