President, Brian S. McCarthy Memorial Foundation; Architect, SMMA
Birthplace: Nashua
Family: Mother, Gloria McCarthy; father, Brian McCarthy (deceased); twin brother, John McCarthy; dog, Harvey
High school: Nashua Senior High School Class of 2002
College: Bachelor of Science, Architectural Engineering Technology — University of Hartford; Masters of Architecture — Louisiana State University; Master in Design Studies, Sustainable Design — Boston Architectural College
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Know when, and that it’s OK, to say “no.” Don’t spread yourself thin because you’re afraid turning something down will make you look bad or that you’ll upset someone. Keep in mind maintaining your own well-being and the quality of your work.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
My dad was an Alderman in Nashua for 25 years up to his sudden passing in 2018. I wanted a way to continue his legacy in the community. With family and friends, I started the Brian S. McCarthy Memorial Foundation. We provide community support through college scholarships, small grants, and STEM engagement opportunities. It means a lot to me to honor my dad this way.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Have confidence in yourself. Give the answer even if you think it’s the wrong one, because you’ll learn from it.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
New Hampshire must be competitive and connected to Boston industries. Commuter rail and affordable housing are integral to attracting young talent/professionals. New Hampshire has the second largest legislature in the country but participation by younger generations is hindered if you work full time. As a result, the makeup of the court doesn’t reflect the demographics of the state and isn’t as responsive to the needs of young professionals.
Volunteer activities: Board of Directors, Brian S. McCarthy Memorial Foundation – President; Board of Directors, New Hampshire Chapter of the United States Green Building Council – website manager; Board of Directors, Great American Downtown in Nashua.
Last major achievement: Establishing the Brian S. McCarthy Memorial Foundation.