Family: Husband Gregg and two kids, Julia (10) and Jack (8); Orange fat cat, Reggie (15)
High school: Manchester West (LOUD AND PROUD)
College: Bachelor’s Degree at UNH
What is the best career advice you ever received?
1.) Never say you can’t 2.) Never feel comfortable ... when you are uncomfortable, you are growing! 3.) Put yourself out there and don’t question the haters ... BE AUTHENTIC and the right people will come your way.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
The proudness of where I came from ... most of the time people grow based on an opportunity that they were once given and their choice to take it or not. MPAL gives kids an opportunity and leaves it open for them to take it. I want to give anyone any opportunity to BE BETTER if ever asked ... I am still asking!
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
When you think you are moving in a backwards direction – think of an arrow – most times you have to take a few steps backwards to be propelled forward. At a young age, my husband and I bought our first home. We quickly realized that we should sell and move into a three-family. At the time, we felt we were moving backwards ... looking back now, it was the best decision we ever made! Don’t forget the arrow!
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
A safe and fun downtown Manchester to live, work and play! New Hampshire is an amazing place to be with low traffic, lots of green space and amazing work opportunities including small business encouragement.
Volunteer activities: Board member of MPAL (Manchester Police Athletic League); a yearly member of the 100 Club, donating to the families of fallen local police officers and firefighters. I donate from each closing to organizations such as MPAL, Bedford Womenade, local families in a time of need, and a yearly donation to my alma mater, WEST High Blue Knights Foundation.
Last major achievement: Ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce and Governor Sununu of the new office space in Bedford for NELSON Real Estate, NH. Rate my Agent 2022, Agent of the Year Hillsborough County (awarded by public online reviews). Rate my Agent 2022, Top 10 Agent in New Hampshire (awarded by public online reviews).