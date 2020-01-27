Age 39, Merrimack resident
Director and Owner, Nashua Adult Day Health, LLC; Owner, Worth Real Estate, LLC
Birthplace: Hillsborough
Family: Wife: Erin Worth; Children: Charlie and Makenna Worth; Parents: Rob and Liz Worth; Brother: Justin Worth
High school: Bow High School
College/post grad degrees: Bachelors Degree in Accounting and MBA in Healthcare Management, both from Plymouth State University
What is the best career advice you ever received?
A friend’s father told me, “Everyone should major in accounting because once you have a solid knowledge of accounting, you can understand the inner workings of any organization. From there you can do anything.” When I was working at a CPA firm and had Adult Day Health Centers as clients, I learned them “inside and out” which led to me opening my own in Hooksett in 2014.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
The saying of “big fish, small pond” holds true in New Hampshire. We are such a small and friendly state that when you give back, it often makes immediate and noticeable impacts on those you serve.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Start working for yourself now, do not waste a single day and keep bass fishing every chance you get.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
More reasonably priced housing opportunities in Southern New Hampshire. Monthly rent for a typical two-bedroom apartment in Greater Nashua in 2019 was $1,456 per month. It takes an annual income of $58,240 for that to be considered “affordable,” based on 30 percent of income. That is not practical for many young professionals.
Volunteer activities: Provider Advisory Council member for WellSense Health Plan, Board member on the Baboosic Lake Association, Member of the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce, Board Member on the New Hampshire Adult Day Services Association.
Last major achievement: My last two major achievements were the addition of my daughter to our family as well as opening Nashua Adult Day Health, which provides Greater Nashua with a low-cost option for a variety of senior services.