Laura Hartz

High school: Brunswick High School, Brunswick, Maine
College/post grad degrees: Hamilton College (BA, English and Biology double major) 2007; Tufts University, Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy (MS) 2010; Vermont Law School (JD) 2017
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Does the opportunity make your stomach flip flop? Then it is probably the right direction.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
At their core, most people are good.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Just keep going. You have a lot of adventures ahead of you. Know that you have a lot of privilege and that there is still a lot of work to be done to make the world a better place. Enjoy the ride.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
Universally accessible, high quality child care and aggressive climate goals.
Volunteer activities: Board member of Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire, former Board President; member of New Hampshire Women’s Bar Association, New Hampshire Bar Association, Maine Bar Association; pro bono counsel
Last major achievement: That’s a tie between closing a $25 million hotel deal that involved two boutique hotels, restaurant, bar, and 14 parcels of property, and getting my 9-month-old to sleep.