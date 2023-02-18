Leif A. Becker, Esq. Feb 18, 2023 Feb 18, 2023 Updated 1 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader Age 29, Hooksett residentOwner/Litigation Attorney, Becker Legal PLLCBirthplace: LancasterFamily: Parents, Daniel and Susan of Groveton; brother, Erik of Lancaster; and girlfriend, Amanda of Boston, Mass.High school: Groveton High SchoolCollege: A.A. Teacher Prep — WMCC; B.A. Political Science — Plymouth State; J.D. — UNH School of LawWhat is the best career advice you ever received?The importance of work life balance.What motivates you to give back to your community?I know that I have been blessed to find myself so fortunate in life, and consider it a moral obligation to share my talents and resources with those who haven’t enjoyed the same fortune.What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?“Don’t take the advice of people who are not living the life you want.”What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?Affordable housing and an expansion of cultural and recreational opportunities.Volunteer activities: DOVE (Domestic Violence Emergency Project) Attorney; County Governor – New Hampshire Association for Justice; philanthropist.Last major achievement: Seacoast 10 to Watch 2022; N.H. Bar Association Rising Star Award 2021; Haven NH Life Changer Award 2020. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Rebecca Howland +2 Shaughn Nalezinski, MS, MLS(ASCP)BB Mikel MacAuley Emily (Paige) Kamal Joshua A. Solloway Ryan W. Bump James Kaklamanos, Ph.D. Crystal-Lee Thompson Chau M. Ngo Dr. Jennifer MacKenzie Kate Corriveau James Tobin Alison Milioto Stephanie Szopa Melbourne Moran, Jr., LICSW Joe Chase Adam F. Fallon Adam J. Mead Bradford W. Melson Victoria Arlen Jason D. Moore Megan C. Carrier Corinne Benfield Hilary Holmes Rheaume Nichole Davis Katie LaBranche Chad Stearns Molly Lunn Owen Chad Daniel Marc Johnson Tim Horgan Janelle Gorman Kristyn Nelson Chris Duhaime William J. Wyman, DO Patrick Santoso Scott MacFarland Joseph V. Costanzo Tyler York Matthew Flynn Cole Riel Register for April 6th reception Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesLandlord to pay $4,200 to tenant whose son was bitten by a ratLandlord under city scrutiny as tenants battle rat infestationLandlord says homeless, sloppy tenants, trash dumpers contribute to ratsPioneer craft brewer to open Bond Brewing & BBQ in ManchesterPrisoner killed in Berlin raped, murdered Hopkinton 6-year-old in 199744th Great Meredith Rotary Fishing Derby goes into the history books with spring-like temps and bob house-free Meredith BayStudent's Second Amendment shirt prompts First Amendment lawsuitNames of Manchester sergeants who ignored subordinate's George Floyd meme revealedHeroic Mahomes leads Chiefs to Super Bowl win over EaglesJury finds Manchester police officer used excessive force in 2018 bar melee Images Videos CollectionsKid Governor 2023Workforce roundtable, Jan. 31Getting a hop on EasterConcord Winter FestNational Guard arrives homeTrump in NHSledding in fresh snow Class of 2021 40 Under Forty award ceremony brings together honorees Aalok V. Khole Aarron R. Dupuis Adam Coughlin Adam F. Fallon Adam Gaudet Adam J. Mead Ali Sekou Alison Milioto Alyssa C. Rosenzweig Amanda Smith Antonia L. Altomare, DO, MPH Ashley Oberg Blake R. Wayman Brad Solomon Bradford W. Melson Brennan Ward Cady G. Hickman Caitlyn A. Hauke, Ph.D. Catherine Workman Celebrating the 2021 class of 40 Under Forty Chad Daniel Marc Johnson Chad Stearns Chau M. Ngo Chris Duhaime Chris Irwin Christina A. Ferrari Cole Riel Congratulations to the Class of 2022 Congratulations to the Class of 2023 Corinne Benfield Corneliu N. Stanciu, MD, CPE, MRO, FAPA, FASAM Courtney Gray Tanner Crystal-Lee Thompson Dan Heying Dan Villemaire Dr. Jennifer MacKenzie Dr. Michael Whaland, EdD Dr. Phillip Falardeau Drew Guay