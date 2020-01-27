Marie Ramas - pic1
Age 38, Hollis resident

Family Physican, Lamprey Health Care, Nashua

Birthplace: Boston, Mass.

Family: Husband: Ray Ramas, and three children ages 12, 9 and 5

High school: Manchester West High (Class of 1999)

College/post grad degrees:College: Washington University, St. Louis Medical School: Case Western Reserve University

What is the best career advice you ever received?

“Live each day without regrets. Build your legacy, not your resume.”

“Be stronger than your strongest excuse.”

“If you don’t make time for your wellness you will be forced to make time for your illness.”

“Don’t get upset with people or situations. Both are powerless without your reaction.”

What motivates you to give back to your community?

My biggest motivation to give back is the example of being a good citizen to my three children ages 12, 9 and 5. As a family physician who is a woman of color, I recognize the important impact of having such a presence of leadership that reflects the culture and values of those within the community. I have dedicated my career in service to the very communities from which I came, and it brings me profound joy to advocate for, and alongside, these hardworking families through my various roles.

What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?

Your future is bright, and not everyone will understand or believe in your vision – life is too short to worry about what others think about your self-worth. Make time for self-renewal and to spend quality time with people who bring light into your experience.

Volunteer activities: Board member NH Academy of Family Physicians, Board member NH Endowment for Health, Medicaid Medical Care Advisory Committee, Crossway Christian Church Vocalist.Last major achievement: Nashua Telegraph 40 Under 40; Q Commons guest speaker, Women’s Wellness through Equity and Leadership Fellow.

About

Since its inception in 2002, the New Hampshire Union Leader's annual 40 Under Forty awards have honored more than 720 outstanding Granite Staters making a difference in their communities and professions. Nominations are gathered from across the state and are followed by a reception in March.

Nominations for 2021 will open in April 2020

Guidelines:

  • Candidates should have already contributed significantly to their field, their community and/or the state and should have the potential to do much more in future years.
  • Nominees must not turn 40 before February 1, 2021.
  • Nominees must have lived in the state for the past three years.
  • Candidates may nominate themselves.
  • Previous winners are not eligible.
  • Past nominations that were not selected can be submitted with updated information
  • Selections are not final until announced.
  • The number of nominations received for a person has no bearing on the judging process
  • Additional letters or emails of recommendation will not be accepted
  • DEADLINE: All nominations must be received by October 6, 2019

