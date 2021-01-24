Age 31, Bow resident
Principal and Head of Operations, Elm Grove Companies, Manchester
Birthplace: Canton, Ohio
Family: Wife, Marilyn Menning; daughter, Maggie Menning; father, Ron Menning; mother, Jenny Menning; sister, Brittany Menning
High school: Kearsarge Regional High School, North Sutton
College/post grad degrees: B.S. in Computer Engineering, Tufts University, Medford, Mass.; M.S. in Electrical/Computer Engineering, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Mass.
What is the best career advice you ever received?
From my father, at an early age: “Always do more than what is expected.”
What motivates you to give back to your community?
A few bad financial decisions can put a person at a huge disadvantage that they will spend their life working against, while a few good ones can pave the way toward financial freedom. I have been fortunate to have grown up with excellent role models in my parents and grandparents, teaching me lifelong skills, including how to make important financial decisions. Not every person has the same opportunities. I want to help people find opportunity and make good decisions so that they and their families can thrive. I am motivated as Chair of the DCU Board of Directors to help as many people as possible achieve financial stability.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
You’re now in the real world, not the safe bubble of home or college. Get comfortable with being uncomfortable! Life is a series of new challenges and adventures and you need to be ready to take them head on without hesitation.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
Break down barriers to new things. New Hampshire is a wonderful state with so many virtues, but what hinders many young professionals from moving here is a lack of good affordable housing, and a lack of diverse people and interesting things to experience in the state. Much of this can be attributed to NIMBYism and aversion to change in many New Hampshire towns and cities. While things are improving, it can go faster!
Volunteer activities: Digital Federal Credit Union – Board Chair; Prospect Foundation – family foundation giving back to the local communities where we live and work; Elm Grove Cares – private foundation supporting local nonprofits with missions to help children thrive.
Last major achievement: Becoming a dad when we welcomed our wonderful Maggie into the world this summer!