Assistant County Attorney, Merrimack County Attorney’s Office
Birthplace: Jacksonville, North Carolina
Family: Grandparents, parents, uncles and aunt, two sisters, one brother, three nephews, godson, several cousins
High school: Hugh C. Williams Senior High School, Canton, New York
College: Clarkson University – 2014, B.S.; University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law – 2017, J.D.
What is the best career advice you ever received?
“Your thoughts become your actions.” An Army Special Forces Major shared this wisdom with me during my training as a Cadet.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I find helping others in any capacity to be both fulfilling and rewarding.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
You must prioritize your health and wellbeing before you’re able to help others. Take care of yourself.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
New Hampshire already does a good job selling itself. Nearly everyone who spends time here falls in love with the area. The recent housing shortage and rising costs have made it hard on young professionals. A friend of mine was outbid on over 30 houses. More affordable housing would be helpful.
Volunteer activities: Secretary for the CMAR Scholarship Fund, Inc., a nonprofit that provides scholarships to UNH Army ROTC Cadets. Participated in the Puzzle Cup Hockey Tournament - the tournament’s mission is to raise funds to support families who live every day facing the challenges of autism.
Last major achievement: Teaching my godson to hit a baseball.