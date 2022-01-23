Matthew Passalacqua

Age 33, Hudson resident
Attorney and Partner, Kajko, Weisman & Colasanti, LLP
Birthplace: Geneva, New York
Family: Wife, Renee Passalacqua; mother, Carla LaPorte
High school: Merrimack High School
College/post grad degrees: University of Rhode Island (B.A. Political Science & B.A. Philosophy; 2009) and Valparaiso University School of Law (J.D.; 2012)What is the best career advice you ever received?
I graduated in the middle of the recession and I wanted to be a business acquisitions attorney. Unfortunately, much of that work had dried up at that time, so I was forced to look at other career paths. When I was searching for this alternative career opportunity, I interviewed with a local attorney named Len Foy. Mr. Foy was questioning me and asked me if I had kids, a house, etc. I told him “no.” He told me that he remembered being my age, just getting out of law school and wanting everything to immediately fit together perfectly, as he remembered envying many of his friends having children, houses, cars, and the like at age 25-30. He smiled and told me that “we took a different path, a hard path, but a better one” and “not to rush life.” Mr. Foy did not end up hiring me, but I still remember that advice, and this advice has kept me personally grounded throughout much of my career.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
My family moved to New Hampshire when I was 2 years old. I have had many of the same friends and acquaintances since the first grade (or even beforehand) and I am lucky enough to have many of these friends and their families live close by. There is something very special about sharing the same history and same geographic location with people for years on end. These bonds are what tie us together, and obviously you wish to see these individuals flourish, and it makes you want to be part of their success if possible. The hope that these people, their families and the individuals they care about (and entrust me to represent), motivates me tremendously.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Live a little bit more, experience is just as important as knowledge.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
I may be biased, but I do not think there is much more that New Hampshire can offer. It’s close to Boston, close to the mountains and to the beach, and has a good economy with many professionals. I think if people give New Hampshire a try, they are sure to love it.
Volunteer activities: I take pro bono cases from the New Hampshire Bar Association.
Last major achievement: Rising Star – Super Lawyer designation 2020.