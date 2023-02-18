Family: I have a wonderful husband Josh, and two Goldendoodles, Birdie and Bunker!
High school: Concord High School
College: Bachelor’s in Education from Ohio Wesleyan University
What is the best career advice you ever received?
1. If it’s not a yes, it’s a no. 2. No one is thinking about you as much as you’re thinking about yourself. Stop stressing. 3. Try to maintain objectivity, it will save you a lot of heartache in your work life.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I am so lucky to be part of a community that has given so much to me that it makes me want to give back to them. When I volunteer I know I’m helping to build a stronger home for those around me and for my future family.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
I would tell her that it’s OK to change; switching directions or adjusting your perspective is a sign of strength. Just because something can be perceived as failure does not mean it is and those low points will ultimately make you stronger.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
This is hard to pinpoint since New Hampshire offers such a wide range of communities. Overall I would say continuing to attract companies that offer attractive employment opportunities as well as investing in development that provides activities and entertainment. I would also like to add the importance in supporting our small businesses, an environment that does this is an environment that will continue to thrive.
Volunteer activities: Intown Concord board member; Friend of the Boys and Girls Club of Central New Hampshire, where I work to help educate our community of what we do as well as help with fundraising; regularly cook meals at The Friendly Kitchen.
Last major achievement: In August (2022) I was nominated for the second time as Stay Work Play’s Young Entrepreneur of the Year. The first time was in 2019. I was nominated as one of Concord’s Best Fitness instructors in 2020 and 2021 by Hippo’s Best. Strive has been nominated three years in a row (2020-22) as best Fitness Space in Concord.