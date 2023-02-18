Family: I have a husband (Tristan), two children (Max and Oliver), and three cats (Eugene, Kevin, and Joseph).
High school: Winslow High School (Winslow, Maine)
College: Wheaton College (Norton, Mass.): BA in Political Science and Hispanic Studies (2008); University of New Hampshire School of Law: JD (2011)
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Be yourself, and do your job in a way that feels authentic. There is a lot of pressure on young professionals to practice their craft in a certain way (in my particular case, attorneys are often expected to be overly aggressive). But, you will achieve better results – and be happier – if you find your own style rather than pretending to be someone you’re not.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
Our community is interconnected, and we all benefit – directly or indirectly – by efforts to improve it, even if those efforts are geared towards addressing problems that may seem, on the surface, to affect certain individuals more than others.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Be brave! If something scares you, do it. And then do it again.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
New Hampshire already has a lot to offer young professionals looking for a place to live, work, and raise their families. That said, the lack of available housing – and in particular, housing that is affordable for young professionals – creates a major obstacle for young people looking to move here. We should work together, as a state, to find creative solutions to that problem.
Volunteer activities: NeighborWorks Southern N.H. Board of Directors (member, secretary, Chair of the Resource Development Committee); Waypoint, Manchester Regional Board (member); New Hampshire Board of Bar Examiners (member); Leadership New Hampshire (Class of 2023).
Last major achievement: I didn’t forget to move the Elf on the Shelf at all during the month of December. In addition, I was very honored to receive the 2022 Robert E. Kirby Award last spring.