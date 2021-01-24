Age 38, Nashua resident
President, Granite Commercial Real Estate, LLC
Birthplace: Nashua
High school: Bishop Guertin
College/post grad degrees: Business, Saint Anselm College
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Have confidence. Even when starting out, and quite honestly, don’t have the experience in life and in business that others who have been in the industry awhile do – you need to stand proud and tall. You have something to offer. That’s not to say that you should not soak up all you can learn from others, but it does mean that you should do so in a way that does not minimize your own strengths and instead builds upon them with knowledge from others.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
Without the assistance of so many people who have shared their time and expertise with me, my own success would not have been possible, thus I believe strongly in striving to do whatever I can to positively impact the lives of others. My family instilled in me at an early age the importance of thinking beyond oneself. I truly believe in the concept that we are stronger together.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Be flexible. No day ever goes the way you expect it to, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Wonderful opportunities are just around the corner, and you need to be open to them and adaptable enough to take advantage of them. You need to also find and create your own opportunities, not wait for others to bring them to you. Always be looking to the future while ensuring you are doing the best job you can today.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
I would encourage mixed use in traditionally business-zoned downtown areas. Young professionals want to work, live and pursue their interests all in the same area without enduring long commutes. Add to this additional entertainment options and it’s a win for keeping young professionals in the state.
Volunteer activities: Community food drives, ICSC committees, N.H. Food Bank, Planning Board.
Last major achievement: Achieving milestone of company’s 10-year anniversary.