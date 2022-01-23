Meghan Noyes

Director of Program Services, Granite State Children's Alliance
Family:Married with an 11-year-old daughter, 9-year-old son, and 2-year-old pug named Molly
High School: Kennett High School
College/post grad degrees: Plymouth State University and currently enrolled in the Master's of Psychology Program at SNHU
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Celebrate all successes big or small. This includes celebrating the successes of those surrounding you. When people feel celebrated, they give their all and big things can happen.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
The Lakes Region Community symbolizes generosity, support of one another, and inspiration with the many nonprofits, downtown revitalization project, and the passionate community members. I am inspired by so many and if I can contribute in any way to improve the lives of those living and visiting the Lakes Region, I am honored.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Relax and don’t fear change! You are going to face obstacles and will fail sometimes. Failures are truly opportunities for growth.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
As someone born and raised in New Hampshire, I think we have it all. However, I realize this is shortsighted. To continue to attract and keep young professionals in our state we need diversified career and recreational opportunities. This is especially important for young graduates who need opportunities out of college to explore career paths.
Volunteer activities: Big Brothers and Big Sisters.
Last major achievement: I just celebrated my 15-year anniversary with N.H. Child Advocacy Centers. The past 15 years has been a privilege having the opportunity to work with children and families who have been impacted by abuse.