College: Associate of Science – Middlesex Community College. Bachelor of Arts, Psychology — the University of Massachusetts. Master of Social Worker – Boston University
What is the best career advice you ever received?
As a leader you must be prepared to do everything that your staff does. If the trash needs to be taken out, you take out the trash; if there is a spill, you clean up the spill. Being a leader that works elbow to elbow with those they lead is essential to building a strong team that offers the best outcomes for our clients.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I believe that an investment in my community is an investment in not only my family and company, but an investment of all community members. The people I have met while giving back has inspired me to become more engaged and active in building Nashua’s future. For me it goes without saying that kindness and charity are part of any good business model.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Life will get better, the challenges you are about to face will build character and tenacity for your future.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
Commuter rail that connects New Hampshire with Boston. Young professionals, like myself, value the peace that comes with living in New Hampshire, however many of us commute to Boston for work or want to engage in the many amenities being adjacent to Boston has to offer without living there. Commuter rail would also improve the ability for young professional healthcare workers to easily commute to New Hampshire from surrounding cities and towns, to help fill the many critical healthcare jobs in New Hampshire.
Volunteer activities: State Representative for Hillsborough District 34 for term 2020-22, Alderman At Large for the City of Nashua. Philanthropist to the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter, United Way, Involved to Impact, and other local churches and charities.
Last major achievement: Being elected to a four-year city wide term to the Nashua Board of Alderman and leading my company to achieve over $1 million in gross revenues for 2022, a first-time achievement for the agency.