Michele Merritt, Esq.

College/post grad degrees: Clark University, B.A.; Clark University, M.P.A; Penn State University, J.D.
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Don’t be afraid to take calculated risks. If you don’t take chances, you won’t move forward.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
Knowing I can have an impact. Every single person has the power to improve their community if they are brave enough to speak up, share their experiences and engage with policymakers.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
The challenges ahead will provide you with the most invaluable life lessons. You are on the right path – just keep at it.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
While New Hampshire is consistently touted as a great state to raise a family, the truth is this is not the case for everyone. We do not have universal access to quality child care, preschool or even full-day kindergarten. Raising a family is hard work, but it is even more difficult (and expensive) in certain communities. Child care should not cost a family more than rent or their mortgage.
Volunteer activities: Board of Directors and Treasurer, N.H. Alcohol and Other Drug Service Providers Association; Board of Directors, U.S. Alcohol Policy Alliance; Member, NH Insurance Department Behavioral Health Advisory Committee; Member, Waypoint Children’s Lobby; Member, Commission to Review Child Abuse Fatalities.
Last major achievement: My second son, Benjamin, was born at the end of December. Juggling two little boys on a few hours of sleep feels like an incredible accomplishment at the moment!