Mikel MacAuley

High school: Walhalla High School, Walhalla, South Carolina
College/post grad degrees: Certified Apartment Manager, The National Apartment Association Education Institute
What is the best career advice you ever received?
“Under promise, over deliver.” It’s a statement I frequently use in the development of my team and peers.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
Youth. Promoting powerful and effective interactions will have an impact on the future of our communities. Being a positive influence leaves an impression that could alter that child’s success, how they treat others, and the example that they become for other adolescents when they are subsequently adults themselves.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
Do not be shortsighted. It’s never too early to start investing in your future, which includes your 401K.
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
Revitalization and (historic) preservation with the incorporation of today’s modern technologies can be impactful in both the residential and commercial realm. This model can attract culture conscious employers and employees to many communities across the state in a method that is also ecological, energy efficient, and exciting.
Volunteer activities: Court Diversion Panel – Manchester Police Athletic League; Judge – New Hampshire DECA Career Development Conference; member of the Apartment Association of New Hampshire; member of the National Apartment Association; Condo Association Board Member Cranmore Ridge – Concord; Recreation Association Board Member Prospect Hills – Lebanon, (secretary).
Last major achievement: My team and I, through thoughtful planning and dedication, successfully transformed an opportunistic apartment community and its shared common space into The Apartments at Cranmore Ridge being voted 2021’s Silver Best Apartment Community in the 603.