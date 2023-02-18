Executive Director, 603 Forward and The Forward Foundation
Birthplace: Boston, Mass.
Family: My husband, Alex, an engineer and a Navy Reservist; daughter Clara, age 2; second child due this February!
High school: Norwell High and Notre Dame Academy, Mass.
College: BA in Government from St. Lawrence University, Canton, New York, with minors in Spanish and English
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Your job should scare you a little if you’re looking to grow. I remember struggling with a career opportunity because I didn’t feel qualified or “ready.” A mentor challenged me to lean into that discomfort, and argued that a lack of challenge means it’s time to move on. I try to embrace that slightly scared feeling as that’s where I am most creative.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
I’m motivated by living in Manchester and by my faith. Whenever I’m tempted to bemoan the cost of child care, the rigors of solo parenting during my spouse’s deployment, or the worry we’ll never afford to buy a home – I seek inspiration from my vibrant and diverse Manchester neighbors contributing to our community. Biking and walking around my city humbles me to listen, to be proximate, and to find guidance in my faith to impact policy so that all our neighbors may thrive.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
You are not your job: you’re the sum of your time within and outside work, so make it count! The first few roles I took after college weren’t a perfect fit but I’m grateful they taught me essential, less-sexy skills like disciplined calendar management that I need to excel today. Those early roles also gave me the chance to travel, to lead others on hiking adventures, and to meet and build a life with my greatest supporter: my husband.
Volunteer activities: Manchester Planning Board member; Manchester Young Professionals, Young Leaders Council member; Manchester Moves board member.
Last major achievement: Growing a baby, who was due Feb. 12! And completing a 10-mile swim race – a “swimmer’s marathon” – in northern Vermont.