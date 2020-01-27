Nicholas C. Golon

Age 39, Bedford resident
Senior Project Manager and Licensed Professional Engineer, TFMoran, Inc.
Birthplace: Ellsworth, Maine
Family: Girlfriend — Lee, Children – Elise (9), Adeline (4), and Cassian (2).
High school: Lake Region High School and Vocational Center
College/post grad degrees: B.S. in Civil Engineering Technology, Wentworth Institute of Technology
What is the best career advice you ever received?
Don’t take it personally … I was working as staff engineer for an architectural firm south of Boston and dealing with a rather difficult architect whose demeanor was rather blunt. I let the way they treated me affect me for weeks before my supervisor had a talk with me about working with difficult people. He told me the way people convey themselves may not always be perfect and can sometimes be downright nasty, but their actions are not a personal attack on me, and to keep my head up.
What motivates you to give back to your community?
When I was 16, I was in a near-fatal car crash. While my parents and doctors helped me learn to breathe, eat and walk again on my own, our community came together in a way I could never imagine. Helping pack orders for my family’s small herbal tea company, keeping the fires going at the farmhouse and having a hot meal on the table when my parents got home from a long day at the hospital. That outpouring of generosity helped teach me community matters. Even before my accident, I always saw my Mom as a very outgoing member of our community, and how that time she invested ultimately made such a difference in our lives.
What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?
I’ll quote the late Jim Valvano, “If you laugh, you think, and you cry, that’s a full day. That’s a heck of a day. You do that seven days a week, you’re going to have something special.”
What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?
Continue to create affordable housing initiatives to provide homes for our young professionals and invest in our infrastructure to provide multiple means of transport and connectivity to help our young professionals stay connected and provide the work/life balance they so desire.
Volunteer activities: Board of Directors (Treasurer), American Society of Civil Engineers — New Hampshire Section, ASCE Legislative Fly-In Delegation, Project Committee Member — NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire, Chair — Manchester Conservation Commission Bike Tour, Former Officer — Manchester Conservation Commission (2013-17), Judge — AISC Regional Steel Bridge Competition, Judge — 4-H State Activities Day, Judge — NH Science and Engineering Expo (NHSEE), Exhibitor — New Hampshire Construction Career Days, Intown Manchester Adopt A Block, New Horizons for New Hampshire Homeless Shelter and Food Pantry
Last major achievement: My greatest achievement by far is my family but most recently helping raise $15,000 for the ASCE-NH Scholarship Fund for current and prospective New Hampshire engineering students was special.