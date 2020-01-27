Nicholas C. Golon

  • Updated
Nicholas Golon - pic1
Buy Now

Age 39, Bedford resident

Senior Project Manager and Licensed Professional Engineer, TFMoran, Inc.

Birthplace: Ellsworth, Maine

Family: Girlfriend — Lee, Children – Elise (9), Adeline (4), and Cassian (2).

High school: Lake Region High School and Vocational Center

College/post grad degrees: B.S. in Civil Engineering Technology, Wentworth Institute of Technology

What is the best career advice you ever received?

Don’t take it personally … I was working as staff engineer for an architectural firm south of Boston and dealing with a rather difficult architect whose demeanor was rather blunt. I let the way they treated me affect me for weeks before my supervisor had a talk with me about working with difficult people. He told me the way people convey themselves may not always be perfect and can sometimes be downright nasty, but their actions are not a personal attack on me, and to keep my head up.

What motivates you to give back to your community?

When I was 16, I was in a near-fatal car crash. While my parents and doctors helped me learn to breathe, eat and walk again on my own, our community came together in a way I could never imagine. Helping pack orders for my family’s small herbal tea company, keeping the fires going at the farmhouse and having a hot meal on the table when my parents got home from a long day at the hospital. That outpouring of generosity helped teach me community matters. Even before my accident, I always saw my Mom as a very outgoing member of our community, and how that time she invested ultimately made such a difference in our lives.

What advice would you give your 22-year-old self?

I’ll quote the late Jim Valvano, “If you laugh, you think, and you cry, that’s a full day. That’s a heck of a day. You do that seven days a week, you’re going to have something special.”

What would make New Hampshire more attractive to young professionals?

Continue to create affordable housing initiatives to provide homes for our young professionals and invest in our infrastructure to provide multiple means of transport and connectivity to help our young professionals stay connected and provide the work/life balance they so desire.

Volunteer activities: Board of Directors (Treasurer), American Society of Civil Engineers — New Hampshire Section, ASCE Legislative Fly-In Delegation, Project Committee Member — NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire, Chair — Manchester Conservation Commission Bike Tour, Former Officer — Manchester Conservation Commission (2013-17), Judge — AISC Regional Steel Bridge Competition, Judge — 4-H State Activities Day, Judge — NH Science and Engineering Expo (NHSEE), Exhibitor — New Hampshire Construction Career Days, Intown Manchester Adopt A Block, New Horizons for New Hampshire Homeless Shelter and Food Pantry

Last major achievement: My greatest achievement by far is my family but most recently helping raise $15,000 for the ASCE-NH Scholarship Fund for current and prospective New Hampshire engineering students was special.

40 Under Forty Sponsors













Upcoming Event

March 18, 2020 at the Grappone Conference Center, Concord, NH

A reception for the 40 Under Forty Class of 2020 will be held in March. Network with the best and brightest young leaders in our state.

Registration is now open!

Tickets are $45

Register

4:30 - 5:15 pm - VIP Reception

The VIP reception is only open to 2020 class, past recipients and other guests by invitation only

5:15 - 6:00 pm - Cocktail Reception

6:00 - 7:30 pm - Awards Presentation

View the event recap and photos from 2019

Sponsorship

Become a sponsor and be a part of one of the most followed events in New Hampshire. Sponsors receive year round recognition from the nomination process through the special section to the event.  There is no better opportunity for your business to be seen by the most influential Granite Staters. For more information contact Stephanie Baxter at 603-206-7833 or sbaxter@unionleader.com

About

Since its inception in 2002, the New Hampshire Union Leader's annual 40 Under Forty awards have honored more than 720 outstanding Granite Staters making a difference in their communities and professions. Nominations are gathered from across the state and are followed by a reception in March.

Nominations for 2021 will open in April 2020

Guidelines:

  • Candidates should have already contributed significantly to their field, their community and/or the state and should have the potential to do much more in future years.
  • Nominees must not turn 40 before February 1, 2021.
  • Nominees must have lived in the state for the past three years.
  • Candidates may nominate themselves.
  • Previous winners are not eligible.
  • Past nominations that were not selected can be submitted with updated information
  • Selections are not final until announced.
  • The number of nominations received for a person has no bearing on the judging process
  • Additional letters or emails of recommendation will not be accepted
  • DEADLINE: All nominations must be received by October 6, 2019

SUBMIT A NOMINATION

<]